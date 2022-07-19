12. Kryptek Garden Banks Hoodie Get it

Spun from bamboo fibers, which have natural anti-microbial properties, the Garden Banks sun hoodie is great at sopping up sweat and keeping odors away, along with regulating your skin temp as you stay active. Available in three striking, aquatic-based camo patterns—Obskura Deep, Obskura Glacier, and Mahi Mahi—the UPF 20+ sun shirt has a crossover hood for better protection and thumb holes to shield the back of your hands.

[$70; kryptek.com]

