13. Mountain Hardwear Crater Lake Hoody

Rock climbing is another activity that leaves you exposed for long periods of time. Rock jockeys should make this knit jersey hoodie an essential piece of gear. The polyester-elastane blend has a UPF 50+ rating—and design elements like gusseted arm pits, seamless shoulders, and a three-piece hood offer unobstructed range of motion.

[$60; mountainhardwear.com]

