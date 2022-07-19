Gear

13 Best Sun Hoodies to Shield Your Skin All Summer Long

The Sierra Designs Alpine Start hoodies is made for keeping the sun away during hiking trips.
12
Courtesy Image 1 / 12

2. Sierra Designs Alpine Start Sun Hoodie

Get it

Ideal for shunning the sun’s rays while hitting the trails (especially at high altitudes), this hoodie is made with off-shoulder seams that limit chafing while wearing a backpack. The UPF 40+ polyester-spandex fabric is light, fast-drying, and anti-microbial for odor control. Thoughtful features like a crossover at the mouth of the hood offers extra neck protection, while thumb holes keep your hands free from burns.

[$55; sierradesigns.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear