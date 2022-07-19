2. Sierra Designs Alpine Start Sun Hoodie Get it

Ideal for shunning the sun’s rays while hitting the trails (especially at high altitudes), this hoodie is made with off-shoulder seams that limit chafing while wearing a backpack. The UPF 40+ polyester-spandex fabric is light, fast-drying, and anti-microbial for odor control. Thoughtful features like a crossover at the mouth of the hood offers extra neck protection, while thumb holes keep your hands free from burns.

[$55; sierradesigns.com]

