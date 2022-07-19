4. Orvis PRO Sun Hybrid Hoodie Get it

This is the ultimate summer shirt for fishermen. A hybrid between a hoodie and a button down, you can stay covered and pop open a few snaps to let a breeze in. Air vents hidden in the back keep you from overheating, as does the blend of moisture-wicking, quick-drying polyester, nylon, and spandex. It’s rated to 50+ UPF and has an anti-odor coating so you can hit the brewpub once you’re back on land.

[$139; orvis.com]

