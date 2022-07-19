5. Patagonia RØ Hoody Get it

Keep punishing UV rays at bay while waiting for the next killer set of waves. A stiff brim shields the sun from your eyes, a center-mounted zippered back pocket keeps essentials out of the way of your stoke, and a board shorts connecter keeps the shirt secured while catching waves. Another reason to buy: 84 percent of Patagonia’s RØ Hoody is made of recycled nylon from castoff fishing nets.

[$75; patagonia.com]

