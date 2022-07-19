6. Forloh Insect Shield SolAir Hooded Long Sleeve Shirt Get it

Not only can you avoid reapplying sticky sunscreen with Forloh’s SolAir hoodie, but it includes Insect Shield fabric tech so you don’t have to spray any smelly, potentially harmful bug spray either. The sun shirt offers a mind-blowing UPF 1000+ rating, along with special cooling tech that’s been shown in lab testing to lower skin temp by 3 to 4 degrees. The cooling properties also up the sweat-wicking power.

[$109; forloh.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!