7. BlackStrap Brackish Hooded Sunshirt

This comfortable UPF 50+ hoodie is made for keeping your skin safe in any aquatic environment with its four-way stretch fabric that’s chlorine- and salt-resistant. It’s durable yet soft enough to clean your sunglasses without scratching the lenses. The fabric is highly breathable, antimicrobial, super-lightweight, and has evaporative properties. The contoured hood is cut for full coverage and we love that the garment is entirely made in the U.S. at domestic textile manufacturers.

[$70; bsbrand.com]

