8. Prana Sol Defender Hoodie

For a sun shirt that’s just at home in the outdoors as it is on a restaurant patio for a late dinner, go for Prana’s Sol Defender Hoodie. Its styling is cool and casual, yet it still performs in the wild. It’s made from Bluesign-approved materials and is constructed in a Fair Trade Certified factory. Expect 100 percent recycled polyester that’s wicks moisture and offers UPF 30+ protection from the sun.

[$79; prana.com]

