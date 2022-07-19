9. Grundéns Solstrale Pro Hoody Get it

Calling all anglers, this UPF 50+ rated hoodie utilizes specially engineered knit panels that are abrasion-resistant, moisture-wicking, and breathable to withstand the heat and rigors of summer fishing. The fabric helps regulate skin temperature and has a unique stain-release treatment so the by-products of fishing and filleting easily wash out. A full-coverage hood gives protection from rays reflected by the water to boot.

[$90; grundens.com]

