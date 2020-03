Arc’teryx Skyline Shirt Get It

Short Sleeve Shirt, UPF 45

Prefer short sleeves? The Skyline Shirt from Arc’teryx is a versatile layer that offers plenty of UV protection and a more understated look. With its moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant fabric, trim fit, and hidden snap-button front closure, it can handle a day on the trail and still clean up well for dinner afterward.

[$89; arcteryx.com]

