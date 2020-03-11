Columbia PFG Terminal Deflector Zero Mock Long Sleeve Shirt Get It

Long Sleeve Shirt, UPF 50

Part of Columbia’s fishing lineup, this new long-sleeve shirt features the company’s Sun Deflector technology, in which tiny dots of titanium dioxide are applied to the fabric to reflect UV rays away from your body. Thumb loops ensure maximum coverage, and the polyester fabric wicks moisture, so you can stay cool and comfortable through even the longest days on the water.

[$65; columbia.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!