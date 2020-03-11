Coolibar Ultimate Half-Zip Rash GuardGet It
Swim Shirt, UPF 50+
Coolibar specializes in UV-protective clothing, and this new quarter-zip is a great pick for surfers and watermen. The four-way stretch fabric is designed to move with you, and it’s also salt- and chlorine-resistant, so it can stand up to extended use in the pool or ocean. Thumb holes and a tall collar create excellent coverage, so you can hit the water and not worry about getting fried.
[$85; coolibar.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top