Coolibar Ultimate Half-Zip Rash Guard Get It

Swim Shirt, UPF 50+

Coolibar specializes in UV-protective clothing, and this new quarter-zip is a great pick for surfers and watermen. The four-way stretch fabric is designed to move with you, and it’s also salt- and chlorine-resistant, so it can stand up to extended use in the pool or ocean. Thumb holes and a tall collar create excellent coverage, so you can hit the water and not worry about getting fried.

[$85; coolibar.com]

