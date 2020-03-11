Helly Hansen Lifa Active Solen Polo Get It

Polo Shirt, UPF 50+

Need a layer you can golf in? Try the Helly Hansen Lifa Active Solen Polo, which is made from fabric treated with recycled coffee grounds (really) to boost its UV-blocking specs and improve odor control. This coffee infusion, called S.Cafe, won’t ever wash out, and it ensures the shirt will block ultraviolet radiation even when it gets wet.

[$65; hellyhansen.com]

