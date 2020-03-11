Mountain Hardwear Echo Lake Long Sleeve Shirt Get It

Long Sleeve Sun/Wind Shirt, UPF 40

Strong sun combined with gusty winds can be uncomfortable at best—and dangerous at worst—if you don’t have the right protection. The Echo Lake shirt from Mountain Hardwear shields you from sun and wind with its UV-blocking nylon fabric, and it comes with plenty of pockets for storing gear likw your phone, snacks, and more.

[$80; mountainhardwear.com]

