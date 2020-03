Outdoor Research Astroman Sun Hoody Get It

Quarter Zip, UPF 50+

Lightweight and breathable, the Astroman Sun Hoody is a new take on Outdoor Research’s popular line of sun shirts. The addition of a hood adds even more coverage, and the nylon-elastane fabric has plenty of stretch for climbing and other outdoor pursuits—check out our full review here.

[$89; outdoorresearch.com]

