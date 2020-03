Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Hoody Get It

Hoody, UPF 50+

Patagonia’s latest sun-protective offering, the Capilene Cool Daily Hoody is made from a recycled polyester knit fabric that delivers great moisture control and flexibility. It’s also treated to fight odors, so you can stay cool and fresh in the sun all day long.

[$55; patagonia.com]

