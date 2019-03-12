Take your surfing to a new level by heading off to catch better breaks. Waves are never guaranteed—but adventure is. To make the most of your time on the water, you’ll want to make sure you bring along the best surfing gear: a board, of course, along with other essentials like sunscreen and shades.

If you’re itching to paddle out, we’ve rounded up all the surfing gear you need, and we’ve included a few top-notch destinations to catch the best waves, whether you’re just starting out or you’re a salty pro. See you out there.