As spring has sprung and warm temperatures return, most of us winter-weary guys are frothing for some warm-water surfs or a much-needed vacation full of SUP, swimming, and kayaking. No matter what your motives are for taking on some killer water sports this spring and summer, a guaranteed way to get stoked before heading out on the water is to get a new pair of swim trunks.

Whether you’re planning a cross-channel paddle or just lying on the sand and catching some rays, you’ll need a pair of top-quality swim trunks that’ll perform no matter your stoke. We gathered the newest and coolest styles to start your off right.

Best Swim Trunks for Water Sports

1. Bluesmiths Spartan Board Shorts

Designed and tested in Maui, these board shorts blend form and function. Made with luxurious four-way stretch fabric by Schoeller of Switzerland and water-repellent fabric technology, these are one of the most high-tech and sophisticated shorts in our line-up. They’re equipped with PaddleSaver, a patented toggle that allows you to attach your paddle securely to shorts while swimming; other notable features include an engineered fly (with no metal parts) and recycled, non-corrosive zippers.

[$198; bluesmiths.com]

