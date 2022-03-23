2. Decathlon Swim Boxers Get It

Although “swim” is the name of the Decathlon’s Swim Boxers, most swimwear these days isn’t designed exclusively for soley for swimming. Race briefs—or “budgie smugglers” as Australians fondly call them—aren’t for everyone, but they’re a nice compromise between streamlined performance and comfort. Built with chlorine-resistant material, the reasonably priced Swim Boxers are a great option for maxim support while swimming in pools for prolonged bouts of time.

[From $15; decathlon.com]

