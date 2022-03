3. SAXX Oh Buoy Trunks Get It

SAXX’s game-changing BallPark Pouch has been a major success in its underwear, so it was only a matter of time before they incorporated it into swim trunks. BallPark security prevents chafing for a more functional, supportive swim option. Choose between 5- and 7-inch inseams and a variety of colorways.

[$70; saxxunderwear.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!