4. Prana Bowie E-Waist Shorts Get It

This classic volley-style short has a 6-inch inseam that’s on-trend but not too short. Made with four-way stretch, 100-percent recycled polyester in a Fair Trade Certified factory, the Bowie E-Waist Shorts have UPF 50+ sun protection, and are quick drying. They also have an interior mesh brief, front hand pockets, a back patch pocket with secure Velcro closure, and an interior key loop.

[$65; prana.com]

