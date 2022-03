5. Noah Core Swim Trunks Get It

Made by the independent New York City brand, these trunks will be an essential summer staple for years. Featuring a clean design; functional pockets; and an ultralight, quick-drying material, these are highly versatile for everyday activities as well as water sports. Choose among cool, crisp solids and vivid patterns.

[$148; noahny.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!