It should be no surprise that Patagonia takes its board shorts seriously. After releasing the world’s first natural-rubber wetsuits, the socially conscious brand started studying surf movement and figuring out how to create a perfect board short. Enter the Hydrolock system, a unique tie system that keeps your shorts on even in the roughest surf. These chafe-free, no slip boardshorts have an uncompromised range of motion. Fair Trade Certified sewn, and made from four-way stretch recycled polyester, they also feature a full-zip side pocket with an interior drain for zero waterlog.

