7. Outerknown Apex Trunks Get It

Developed and tested by Kelly Slater, the GOAT of surfing, these are said to be the most high-performance trunks on the market. Apex Trunks are made from ultralight, recycled polyester with four-way stretch for maximum mobility. They also boast stitch-free welded seams, a smooth inside fly to eliminate chafe, and Quick Dry fabric treatment for minimal water absorption. Fun fact, Slater was wearing the Apex when he won his eighth Pipeline title this year in February, just a week before his 50th birthday.

[From $125; outerknown.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!