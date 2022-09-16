10. Fire & Smoke Society Best Sellers BundleGet it
You gotta bring something special to your spice game when cooking for a bunch of rowdy football fans intent on getting sauced before the game, which is why this spice bundle from Fire & Smoke Society should have a permanent spot in your tailgate rotation. You get four of the brand’s best-selling blends—Sweet Preacher (pair with pork), Chicka Licka Bam Bam (a great cajun kick for poultry), Thundering Longhorn (best for beef and lamb), and Potato Slayer (a veggie enhancer).
[$35; fireandsmokesociety.com]
