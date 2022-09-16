11. CharBoy’s Bourbon SauceGet it
Eschew supermarket barbecue sauce brands and select something a little more special for your next tailgate. CharBoy’s is owned and operated by a black female veteran— and offers up a bunch of finger-lickin’ options. Don’t sleep on the Hot & Spicy Ketchups or the Bourbon sauce, which is made with real bourbon, and is great on pretty much every grilled meat; you can use it a marinade or stir-fry base, too.
[$10; charboys.com]
