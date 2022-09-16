Gear

Top Tailgating Essentials to Kick Off Football Season

Whiskey lovers will want Charboy's Bourbon Sauce at their next tailgate.
11
Courtesy Image 10 / 11

11. CharBoy’s Bourbon Sauce

Get it

Eschew supermarket barbecue sauce brands and select something a little more special for your next tailgate. CharBoy’s is owned and operated by a black female veteran— and offers up a bunch of finger-lickin’ options. Don’t sleep on the Hot & Spicy Ketchups or the Bourbon sauce, which is made with real bourbon, and is great on pretty much every grilled meat; you can use it a marinade or stir-fry base, too.

[$10; charboys.com]

Grey car outside stone building

2023 Nissan Z Is the Hottest Sports Car of the Year

Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear