12. Hot Ones Hot Sauce 10-PackGet it
You can’t have chicken wings without hot sauce—it’s an unacceptable party foul (fowl?). Indulge with this Hot Ones 10-pack, which was featured on Season 18 of the popular show. Adoboloco Island Wings Sauce is delicious, made with pineapple, chili pepper, red wine vinegar, honey, and spices. It comes in at 5,500 on the Scoville Heat Unit (SHU). For the adventurous, there’s Dingo Sauce Co.’s Psycho Hot Sauce featuring Trinidad Scorpion and Carolina Reaper peppers in the mix and a SHU of 666,000. If that’s a little too hot, don’t worry, the box’s selection will be able to appease all ranges on the SHU spectrum—but maybe bring some milk just in case.
[$120; heatonist.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top