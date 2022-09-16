2. GCI Outdoors Slim Fold Table XLGet it
You’re going to need a table at your tailgate—no question about it. Possibly two depending upon crowd size and amount of food. (Before you ask, no, the back of your dirty pickup truck is not going to work.) This six-footer is durable, has a 10-year warranty and can seat six people if need be, but chairs are another story. Highly recommend you dedicate this to your food spread. Or maybe a game of poker.
[$135; gcioutdoors.com]
