3. Ignik Backside Heated Seat Pad
Once fall barrels into winter, sitting exposed to the elements at a tailgate party and butt-numbing bleachers or stadium seating can chill you to the bone. Ignik has the solution to solve game-day shivers with its line of active outdoor heating pads. We like the small, portable Seat Pad, which adds 20 watts of heat embedded in a dense foam pad covered by a durable recycled polyester shell. A handheld control lets you customize your desired derrière warmth level.
[$80; ignik.com]
