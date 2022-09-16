4. Silipint Original Pint Glass Get it

The venerable red Solo cup is an icon that shows up whenever there’s a party in the USA, and you’ll find plenty at tailgates around the country once the pigskin starts to fly. But they’re plastic and can contribute mightily to the mounds of waste leftover from the aftermath of sporting events, so why not break out some durable, long-lasting Silipints? They’re made from 100 percent food-grade silicone that’s unbreakable and chemical free, plus can easily handle hot or cold beverages. Upgrade from the traditional 16 ounce and grab the 22, all come in a wide variety of colors that include trippy tie-dye hues (this will also help people distinguish their cup from someone else’s). The brand also has bowls and cups made out of the same material to really lighten the trash load at your upcoming tailgate.

[From $13; silipint.com]

