5. Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState TumblerGet it
After you’re done partying (or if you prefer not to imbibe), make sure you’re plenty hydrated by filling up this massive tumbler from Stanley. The double-wall stainless steel vessel holds up to 40 ounces of agua—or your beverage of choice—and is powder coated in a variety of subdued colors. It’s made from 90 percent recycled steel and will keep hot beverages toasty for up to 7 hours, and cold nice and chilly for almost 11. The neat three-position lid lets you slip a straw in, slide it open for quaffing, or seal it shut.
[$40; stanley1913.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top