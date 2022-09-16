6. Magma Crossover Double Burner Firebox Get it

Class up your next tailgate with this modular grilling and chilling buddy from Magma. The stainless steel beauty comes with two 15,000 BTU burners that can accept a griddle top (for those early-morning soirées), a grill box (to properly char dogs and burgers), or pizza oven for when you want to show off at a tailgate. It comes standard with regular stove top for heating up beans or chili, and the lids fold out to act as side tables complete with integrated plastic cutting boards (they’re food-grade, too!). You can set it up on the tailgate of your truck or on a fold-up table, but to get the full experience, nab either the adjustable stand or the trailer hitch mount.

[From $700; magmaproducts.com]

