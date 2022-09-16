8. Slick Woody’s Custom Tailgate Cornhole BoardsGet it
Nothing shows your true allegiance to your team than coming to pregame with a branded cornhole set. To keep your haul light, spring for these scaled tailgate boards, which are 3-feet long instead of 4. Slam some air mails and drain some 4-baggers while you’re working off the bratwurst before kickoff. Or maybe set up a post-game tourney with your buddies while you wait for stadium traffic to subside. Either way, cornhole is an entertaining and essential addition to the tailgate experience and these custom boards from Slick Woody’s are sure to have a pattern or graphic that’ll make your tailgate extra special.
[From $249; slickwoodys.com]
