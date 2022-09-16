9. Rocksteady Stadium SubwooferGet it
The biggest gripe about most portable speakers is the tin-like, trebley sound and the absence of bass. But those worries are over with this little rascal from Rocksteady. It features a large bass driver and rear bass drum to really bring the low end. It also has 16 hours of battery life—more than enough to make it through game day—Bluetooth, a 3.5 aux jack, and one-touch additional speaker connectivity so you can connect unlimited numbers of Rocksteady satellite speakers for a real rave before the kickoff.
[$200; rocksteadyaudio.com]
