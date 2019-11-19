We’re now living in a golden age of electronic gadgetry. When you’re shopping for the best tech gifts for your friends, family, and coworkers this year, you’ll have scores of supercharged products to choose from. Robots can clean our floors, feed our pets, and mow our lawns. New massage tools and speakers can fit into the palm of our hand without sacrificing effectiveness. And specialty speakers and gaming systems are becoming more user-friendly and more retro than ever.

This holiday season, check off your gift list with a host of game-changing tech. Lots of the best tech gifts on the market don’t require hours of set-up. Just charge them and let them go. So whether you’re shopping for gifts that help the people on your list increase their productivity, improve their health, or just have more fun—we’ve got you covered. Here are a few of the tech gifts we’d be most excited to unwrap this year.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!