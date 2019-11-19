Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay H4, 2nd Generation Get It

With each charge, the updated BeoPlay H4 headphones deliver 19 hours of Bluetooth playback with support for phone calls and voice assistant. The plush leather earcups block out environmental noise without mashing cartilage, and unlike touch-to-activate headphones, the H4’s physical buttons let you play, pause, and skip tracks with confidence that you’ve done what you planned on doing. But the star here is the sound. Despite a big, meaty bass profile, the music still comes through with stunning clarity and detail, with tuning you can customize through the Beoplay app.

[$300; bang-olufsen.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!