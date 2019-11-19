DJI Osmo Pocket Get It

Even as traditional action cameras continue to improve their software-based image stabilization, none can compare to the liquid-smooth movement of an actual gimbal. Take the Osmo Pocket out for a trail run or bike ride and it looks like you’re shooting from the POV of an eye-level drone. And it’s smart: Tap a person or object on the LCD screen, and the camera will lock on and keep moving to keep your subject centered. It’s footage that looks impressively close to a pro-level shot, even in the shaky hand of an amateur.

[$399; store.dji.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!