Dyson V11 Animal Get It

Dyson’s stick vacuums are consistently rated best in class primarily for their ultra-powerful suction capabilities. But equally important are the design elements that make the V11 so supremely easy to use on a daily basis. A sleek base station charges the vac’s battery and neatly organizes a suite of crevice, carpet, and ceiling attachments. The variable power modes allow you to toggle between mega-suction or longevity (up to 60 minutes runtime). And the dust bin empties into the garbage with the simple press of a button. The result is that you don’t just clean better—you also clean more often.

[$500; dyson.com]

