Epson EcoTank ET-2760 Get It

The EcoTank is workhorse office machine built to solve for the biggest headaches in a home office. In addition to copying and scanning, it allows you to print documents and photos wirelessly from any computer, tablet, or smartphone. And because it uses refillable ink tanks, you don’t have to wait until your prints start fading to pop in a new toner cartridge. Instead, you just top the tank up whenever you see it getting low. The colors still come out vibrant and lively, but by Epson’s estimates, you save up to 90 percent in ink costs.

[$300; epson.com]

