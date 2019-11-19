Garmin Fenix 6 Get It

For serious adventure, hardcore training, and general health tracking without the hassle of daily charging, nothing performs better than the Fenix 6. It provides daily tools like turn-by-turn navigation and music playback via Bluetooth, along with tracker tools like heart-rate monitoring and sleep and workout tracking. But the new Fenix also provides next-level performance features like PacePro, which allows you to adjust your running or cycling split times based on the grade of the terrain. ClimbPro lets you monitor the difficulty of upcoming terrain during a hike, and the device’s adjustable power feature allows you to extend the battery to as long as 80 days. The performance payload is so massive, you wonder how it fits inside a device the size of a watch.

[From $600; buy.garmin.com]

