Kindle Oasis Get It

The best class of e-readers keeps getting better. With the Oasis, Kindle is finally waterproof, so you can use it without worry in the hot tub. The lighting, already gentle enough for nighttime reading, now provides a red-glow option for sensitive sleepers. The battery runs for weeks without charge, the e-ink is easy to read in any lighting conditions, and the new wider screen looks even more like a natural page. Consider it the ultimate accessory for travelers, insatiable readers, or anybody trying to kick a smartphone addiction. Jumping into a novel, it turns out, is far more rewarding than scrolling through Twitter.

[starting at $200; amazon.com]

