Marshall Stockwell II

Armed with energy-efficient Bluetooth 5.0, the Stockwell II rocks two 8-watt tweeters and an impressive 20-watt woofer for up to 20 hours on each battery charge. Combine that with a durable shell—essentially a downsized version of the cab Marshall uses on its touring amplifiers—and you have a highly portable rig that guarantees to light up any barbecue, park day, or college dorm room. While the new burgundy colorway looks handsome as hell on a bookshelf, the speaker’s really built for parties. It connects wirelessly to multiple phones for dueling DJs, and the control-pane bass knob lets you quickly mobilize the wallflowers for dancing.

[$249; marshallheadphones.com]

