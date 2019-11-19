Nordictrack Percussion Recovery Gun Get It

Nordictrack’s budget-friendly Percussion Recovery Gun delivers three vibrating speeds with 3,900 RPMs on the high end and a 1.5 hours of battery life on the low. The power is impressive for the price, and it comes stock with a sleek charging base station and a variety of massager heads. It won’t rattle your teeth loose, but for all except for the most elite athletes, it’s more than capable of hammering out tough tissue and speeding the recovery between workouts.

[$100; walmart.com]

