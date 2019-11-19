Optoma HD39HDR Get It

With 4,000 lumens and 4K resolution, Optima’s mid-range projector makes a reliable centerpiece for a home theater. Setup is easy and the lamp is impressive, pumping reliably saturated color onto a massive screen even with ambient light in the room. But console junkies in particular will appreciate the projector’s Gaming Mode, which delivers an extremely low lag time (8.4 ms at 120 Hz, if you want to get technical)that makes fast-moving fighters and first-person shooters seem almost lifelike. In other words, it can keep up on movie night.

[$799; optoma.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!