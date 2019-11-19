Philips Sleep and Wake-Up Light Get It

Know someone who wakes up cranky? Perhaps it’s because the alarm clock next to their bed is wrenching them from deep sleep and putting them in a state of mild panic first thing in the morning. Philips Sleep and Wake-Up Light takes a more soothing and natural approach. Thirty minutes before the scheduled alarm time, the lamp begins to glow orange, like an early morning sunrise. From there it grows brighter and sunnier until the sleeper is lifted gently from slumber. Simply put, it makes mornings more pleasant. And if, by chance, you fail to wake to the light, the alarm eventually sounds. But instead of a jarring siren, it gives you chirping birds or wind chimes.

[$200; usa.philips.com]

