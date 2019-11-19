Roborock S4 Get It

With a navigation system that relies on 11 sensors and a brawny new drivetrain that clears odd-shaped obstacles with ease, Roborock’s latest vacuum functions so smoothly that you won’t worry at all about scheduling it to drive all over your house while you’re away. The machine is smart enough to avoid situations that it can’t free itself from, and when it’s finished cleaning, it returns to its charging station to juice up for the next run. And the app is surprisingly entertaining: You can watch the vacuum map rooms in real time using the onboard laser that serves as its robot eye.

[$400; en.roborock.com]

