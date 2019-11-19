Satechi 7-Port USB Charging Station Get It

Nothing kills feng shui like knots of USB cables dangling from every wall in a house. So for the family that can’t seem to keep its tech life organized, this is the ultimate solution. The sleek station provides a spectrum of ports with varying amperage outputs. You get 1-amp ports for phones and small devices, 2-amp ports for tablets, and 3-amp USB-C port for lighting-fast charging or beefier batteries. And as a side-effect of being organized, your devices are always topped up.

[$60; satechi.net]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!