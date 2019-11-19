Sega Genesis Mini Get It

To hell with cartridges. The Genesis Mini comes pre-loaded with 42 of Sega’s best games. Alongside Sonic, you’ll find heroes of the era (like Earthworm Jim and Kid Chameleon), head-to-head fighters (Street Fighter II and Virtua Fighter 2), and classic run-and-guns (Contra: Hard Corps and Gunstar Heroes). The console comes with two controllers, HDMI output and cable, and the potential to fill countless hours with glorious 16-bit nostalgia.

[$79; genesis.mini.com]

