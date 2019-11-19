Sonos Move Get It

With Move, Sonos finally built a speaker you can carry around the house or schlep into the backyard without missing a beat. It’ll stand up to heavy rain, it comes with a 10-hour battery life, and it charges on a tidy base station that effectively does away with charging cables. That last detail proves to be super convenient: With one hand, you can lift the speaker from its base station, so there’s no need to set down your toolbox or beer as you’re heading outside. Like previous Sonos speakers, the Move links up to your WiFi so that every connected device in your home can control the music. But in a first for the brand, it’s also compatible with Bluetooth, so you can keep rocking even when you’re out of wireless range.

[$399; sonos.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!