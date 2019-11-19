ViewSonic M1+ Get It

Two factors make the M1+ better than the other travel-ready projectors on the market. First, the Harman Kardon speakers are powerful enough that you can actually rely on them for sound without having to plug in external audio equipment. And second, the clever design helps it transition easily between travel and projector modes: The swiveling arm protects the lens during storage, and it functions as a stand during use. In testing, it took us less than five minutes to set up the M1+ to begin streaming video wirelessly from a nearby computer. And while the 300-lumen bulb won’t replace a beefier home-theater projector, it looked bright and clear in a dimly lit room.

[$338; viewsonic.com]

